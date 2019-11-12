At first glance, science and art may seem as different as chalk and cheese. However, they have at least one area of common ground: innovation.

While science focuses on how to improve our lifestyles, health or well-being, art - particularly music - is created using mathematical principles to find innovative ways in which to affect and inspire the human spirit.

The marriage between music and scientific research is soon to take on another level with a concert being held at the Manoel Theatre on Sunday.

Hosted by the Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT), Virtuosi will feature top local musicians Simon Schembri and Carmine Lauri in a programme that includes timeless pieces by Vivaldi, Giuliani and Piazzolla, to raise funds in support of scientific research.

“This is not the first time that we, as RIDT, have organised a high-quality concert to raise funds and awareness about the need for more investment in research,” explains RIDT CEO Wilfred Kenely.

Guitarist Simon Schembri

“A few years ago, we also welcomed Carmine Lauri as a soloist in a wonderful baroque concert that was a roaring success - and so we discussed the possibility of another one featuring him and fellow musician Simon Schembri, with a programme of music for classical guitar and violin. We are indeed honoured to have managed to bring together two of our finest music ambassadors, who will be giving us a hand - or four! - to raise more funds for research, while enriching the audience as always with their impressive musical talents.”

With a mission to support scientific research for the benefit of society, the RIDT constantly engages with various sectors of the Maltese community, in order to attract philanthropic and CSR funds with which to sustain and expand the vital research studies taking place at the University of Malta.

Since it was established in 2011, the RIDT has raised around €3.5 million from the Maltese community, financing more than 60 research projects, including seven PhD scholarships in areas such as cancer research, ALS, diabetes and other non-medical research such as criminology and climate change.

Nearing the close of another busy year at RIDT, Virtuosi follows other recent successes including a large art exhibition that raised funds in aid of breast cancer research, and the ‘Superhero with One Euro’ initiative, where the public was invited to donate just €1 by adding it to their bill at certain restaurants.

“During our fundraising journey of eight years, we have managed to kindle a small fire that is supporting researchers in their vital work at the University of Malta. We need to keep this fire burning because these researchers are working hard behind the scenes to provide solutions to today’s challenges, whether health-related, environmental, technological or otherwise,” Kenely points out.

“Of course, the more funds we raise, the more research projects we can finance - and the more lives we can potentially change for the better, both here in Malta and on a global scale. Buying your ticket to attend this one-of-a-kind concert means that you could be helping to make a real difference in the world, as well as enjoying an unmissable evening of musical magic. How often can you say that?”

Virtuosi - a recital by Carmine Lauri and Simon Schembri, is being held at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on Sunday at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt. For more information about RIDT, or to make a donation, visit www.ridt.org.mt.