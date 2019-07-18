The Misty Team of Gozo College Middle School was unanimously chosen as the 2019 National Water Explorer Team after distinguishing itself on various fronts by taking a more active and leading role in water conservation, creating awareness on water wastage.

St Francis Primary School, Victoria, placed second for highlighting the water footprint of items consumed and getting parents on board with pledges.

Seen here are students Saviour Vella and Tiffany Galea, together with their Eco-Schools link person Ramona Mercieca (right) and Eco-Schools teacher Marvic Refalo.