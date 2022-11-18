Semi-retired former champion Sebastien Ogier is to continue his part-time participation in the World Rally Championship next season, his team Toyota announced on Friday.

The eight-time world champion, who only took part in a handful of races in 2022, will race alongside Takamoto Katsuta, who takes over from the Hyundai-bound Esapekka Lappi.

In spite of racing in only six of the season’s 13 rallies, Ogier still finished sixth in the championship and chalked up a fine win, his 55th, at the Rally of Catalunya last month.

Click here for full story.