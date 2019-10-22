As the 40th Rolex Middle Sea Race entered its fourth day, the south-easterly breeze that has filled the western half of the course has started to play a part in determining the outcome of the 606nm offshore classic. This morning, at 08:13 CEST, George David’s American Maxi Rambler was first to cross the finish line taking line honours for the fifth year in a row.

Further back, the gates opened late last night for a portion of the fleet which is now on the fast track towards Lampedusa. For the remainder, the situation north of Sicily is improving slowly, but light, troublesome winds persist. With Rambler tied up on the dock, the clock is ticking for those with aspirations for the overall win, but the race is far from over.

Yachts now in the south-easterly flow will be pushing hard upwind. With pressure expected to increase over the next 24 hours, they will be in for an uncomfortable ride. Once they turn left at Lampedusa the reach home will be a wild one.

The Rambler crew celebrated in style at the Royal Malta Yacht Club this morning. Securing five consecutive line honours wins is a serious achievement.

Sailing a Maxi yacht hard in race conditions puts everything under immense pressure. Getting around the racetrack in one piece in each of the past five years is a mark of the commitment and skill encased within the Rambler programme.

Rambler’s victory in the race to be first home has been so comprehensive this year, that David has a fighting chance of lifting the Rolex Middle Sea Race Trophy for the first time since 2007. As Rambler eased around the northwest corner of the course yesterday morning, everyone else was at a virtual standstill. By the time Rambler rounded Lampedusa, no other monohull had yet passed Favignana. Having set the bar, all David can do now is sit back and wait.

“That's the win for line honours, but we still have competitors on the racecourse. For the overall, we have a shot at it, but we will have to wait and see,” commented David. “It all depends on the weather. Too often we have seen the wind build from behind and the smaller boats sail into us with stronger breeze.”

This year’s race was another largely light wind affair for the American crew. The need to do well in such conditions had been addressed over the winter. “Rambler is much improved since a year ago,” said David. “We have a new mast and a new keel: the boat is a tonne and a half lighter, which is a huge difference. That has improved our light wind performance substantially.”

Brad Butterworth, the tactician, spoke about the strategy during the race. “This race is hard because there are a lot of parts to it,” he commented. “As the highest-rated boat in a light airs race, every time we stop it is very costly.” Speaking of the Rambler programme, Butterworth expressed his appreciation. “The crew on this boat have been together for a long time, we love this boat. George is fantastic and he sails the boat very well,” said the New Zealander. “If we have won the race overall, it will be a big thing for everybody.”

Rambler celebrate their Line Honours victory at the Rolex Middle Sea Race. Photo: Kurt Arrigo/Rolex

Maltese focus

All 11 Maltese boats have passed Stromboli. Lee Satariano's Artie III is over 40 miles ahead of their nearest local competitor and expected to round Lampedusa around midnight. It will be a wet ride before they crack onto the reach towards the finish.

Behind, two close battles are raging. The Podesta family racing Elusive II are revelling in the upwind conditions in close company with Sean Borg's Xpresso, less than a mile behind. Xp-act is a further mile back and 14-year-old Richard Schultheis is undoubtedly receiving some valuable lessons from co-skipper Timmy Camilleri. Jamie Sammut's Unica is currently nine miles behind Jonathan Gambin's Ton Ton Laferla Insurance which, in turn, is having a great battle with Ramon Sant Hill & Melle Boersma's Comanche Raider III.

JYS Jan, skippered by Gabriella Mifsud, leads the local boats still off the northern Sicilian coast. The all-female team has pulled out a 14-mile lead over their immediate rival, JYS Jarhead. Jonathan Camilleri Bowman's Maltese Falcon II is well-positioned close to the rhumb-line. Impressively, Andrew Agius Delicata & Matthew Gabriele, racing Vivace double-handed, are keeping up with their fully crewed opposition.

Some 46 of the 113-boat fleet have rounded Favignana and only a handful have retired so far. Blackwater (AUS) lost its mast shortly after passing Trapani and has put in at Marsala. Six yachts have officially retired: Ad Maiora, Fidanzata, Escapado, Apollo, Blackwater and Jeanne.