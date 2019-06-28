The Ramblers’ Association stops its day-walks programmes in June because walking becomes too tedious in the heat. Already during June our walks are scheduled either very early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when the sun is not directly overhead and the day is cooler. Every year the association ends its season with an annual dinner, after which members are left to their own devices for summer.

One of the association’s objectives, as clearly put in its statute, is: “to promote rambling… as a means of a healthy lifestyle”. This year our programmers have come up with a novel idea to organise simple events that will help active members not to slacken or become sluggish in summer. The simple summer programme will help members to keep in form and entertained by coming together for some fun through wet-walking and easy-going rambles appropriate for the hot season.

The programme will comprise sunset walking, moonlight walking and water walking.

Sunset walking will involve gathering together at a vantage point in the countryside on the west part of the island at a time when the force of the sun has abated. We will take snap, smooth sunset strolls along the plain uplands, and then stretch our limbs to watch the orange disc sink below the calm waters on the horizon.

As the sun sinks, it begins to fling its parting rays across all the sky, from horizon to zenith, painting all there is in the heavens with fiery pigments, glowing in glorious golden colours. Gold changes to crimson, crimson deepens to purple, and soon the glory of the heavens is passed away, reminding us that life is perishable and transitory. But the precious moment is taken in.

Walking at night is magical and carries a hint of incantation when the moon is full. The landscape and everything around look very different, and a spell of enchantment is cast as one walks in shadows of the moonlight and the stars blinking above.

Unfortunately nowadays one can hardly avoid light pollution. However, the chosen paths, well known and trodden to be secure, will roam away from artificial lighting towards high land from where moon views can be best captured.

Steeped in legend and myth, a full moon rising from the horizon has sparked the imagination of humans for millennia. And a moonlit night sparkles dark scenic panoramas of landscapes and seascapes.

Water walking simply involves brisk walking in waist-deep water. Water provides more resistance than air, making one’s muscles work harder to move forward. At the same time, it provides buoyancy, helping reduce strain to one’s joints. Basic water walking is much like walking on land, but one must decide how deep one feels comfortable exercising in. The water should be at least waist deep so one’s entire leg movements push against the water’s resistance. The deeper one goes, the more resistance you encounter, including swinging arms underwater.

Just because it is hot and one is on holiday, it does not mean one has to ditch one’s exercise routine. When the outdoor temperature climbs above 30°C, it is a refreshing version of earthbound walking. Water walking is an easy, effective low-impact exercise that is gaining in popularity around the sandy beaches of the Mediterranean.

Summer programme

Friday, July 5: Dingli Cliffs sunset walk

A short walk along the cliffs until the scenic point overlooking Fawwara, from where members will behold the spectacle of sunset over the rolling hills and the distant horizon, socialising and sharing nibbles and drinks.

N.B.: Torches are recommended for the walk back.

Meeting place: Dingli Radar Station

Time: 7pm

Duration: About 2.5 hours

Rating: Easy.

Thursday, July 11: Water walking

The basics of a light but effective exercise in the sea will be introduced to participants. Come and join in this water activity, where walking in waist-level depth will charge your muscles and provide participants with an ideal start to a routine workout that will benefit their body.

N.B.: It is important that participants feel safe in the sea; that they can swim; and that they wear sea sandals (or old tennis shoes), so that they will feel steady walking on the seabed.

Meeting place: Golden Bay beach.

Time: 9am

Duration: About 30 minutes or more according to participants’ endurance

Rating: Easy

Tuesday, July 16: Moonlight walk

The country lanes to Lunzjata Valley, cooler at this time, will be taken in the direction of Hażrun Valley towards Dingli Cliffs. On arrival at dusk, the rising full moon over the horizon will offer a spectacle with its reflection on the waters. The return journey will be past St Catherine’s chapel and Villa Psaigon.

Meeting place: St Dominic’s Priory, Rabat

Time: 8pm

Duration: About three hours, including stops to view the full moon rising

Rating: Moderate

Tuesday, July 30: Water walking

The basics of a light but effective exercise in the sea will be repeated to participants. (See July 11 event.)

Meeting place: Pretty Bay beach, Birżebbuġa

Time: 9am

Duration: About 30 minutes or more according to participants’ endurance

Rating: Easy

Friday, August 2: Lippija Tower sunset walk

The walk takes the direction of Ġnejna, and beyond Zammitello Palace, it will proceed to Lippija Tower overlooking the bay. Participants will be able to enjoy the sunset spectacle from there while chatting and sharing drinks and nibbles. At sundown, the walk resumes towards Mġarr.

N.B. Torches are recommended.

Meeting place: Mġarr parish church

Time: 6.45pm

Duration: About 2.5 hours

Rating: Easy.

Friday, August 9: Water walking

A repeat of the workout in waist-deep water along a sandy beach. (See July 11 event).

Meeting place: Car park, Għadira Bay (Mellieħa)

Time: 4pm

Duration: About 30 minutes or more according to participants’ endurance

Rating: Easy

Friday, August 16: Moonlight walk

The walk heads towards the valley to St Mary’s chapel at Magħtab and follows the ridge above Brimbu Lane to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. Following a steep lane next to the Victoria Lines, the route stops at the ‘Top of the World’, where the excellent view can be enjoyed in the light of the full moon. The walk continues along the Victoria Lines to Naxxar.

N.B. Torches are recommended.

Meeting place: San Pawl tat-Tarġa chapel, Naxxar

Time: 7.30pm

Duration: About three hours

Rating: Moderate with some steep inclines

Wednesday, August 28: Water walking

The basics of water-walking exercising will be repeated. (See July 11 event.)

Meeting place: Golden Bay beach.

Time: 9am

Duration: About 30 minutes or more according to participants’ endurance

Rating: Easy

Everyone is invited to join but every participant is free to walk or stop at his/her discretion and is solely responsible for his/her safety. For further information call 9949 7080 or visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.

Alex Vella is a committee member of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.