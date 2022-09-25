Following a two-year disruption of programming due to the pandemic, the Ramblers’ Association has come up with a schedule of 16 treks for the last three months of the year.

Alex Vella, executive president of the association, said that they are glad that in their absence, other walking groups have organised their own trekking programmes and that encouraging numbers are joining their ranks.

“It is a relief to witness such a physical movement of people in the few open areas that remain in Malta and Gozo, especially in the modern world where sedentary life is commonplace in offices, factories, transport – you name it! There are good prospects in a strong community of walkers, as much for physical and mental well-being as well as for the carrying weight that large numbers exert on relations with authorities and diverse groups,” he said.

The Ramblers’ Association intends to sustain such a healthy growth in walking circles and will endeavour to protect the countryside and foreshore and their existing paths.

“Why do we have to take to court individuals trying to block paths that have existed since time immemorial? Does the Lands Authority not realise that by selling arable land to the highest bidders, it is aggravating the situation, as lanes and paths are blocked off, high walls built up, besides putting off potential young farmers from growing local fresh produce?” Vella said.

He added that sustainable development is a term “widely hyped but never applied by local authorities”, to the sad detriment of the natural heritage and national character.

Details of the October walks

October 2: Mqabba, Qrendi and Siġġiewi: Visiting the Ħajt tal-Matla and the Ħal-Millieri chapel, and walking in the less-known countryside and valleys of the area.

Meeting point: Mqabba parish church; starting time: 9am; rating: easy to moderate; duration: 3 hours

October 5: Żonqor to San Anard: Walking along the coast to Xgħajra, then climbing up to San Anard through some interesting trails.

Meeting point: Żonqor Point by Dive Centre; starting time: 2pm; rating: moderate with steep inclines and rough terrain; duration: approximately 3 hours

October 9: Tal-Ħandaq and Wied il-Kbir: The ramblers will walk through the tal-Ħandaq and Għarram areas on to the Siġġiewi road, then to Wied Qirda, and along Wied il-Kbir. Scenic valley views including the Qabar tal-Ingliża and Għar Ħanżir, ending past a pretty typical country niche.

Meeting point: St Ignatius College Ħandaq Secondary School; starting time: 9am; rating: easy to moderate; and duration: 3 hours

October 15: Comino: One needs to book for this walk by e-mailing ramblersevents@gmail.com by October 10.

Meeting point: Marfa Quay (opposite Labranda Riviera Hotel); starting time: 8am to catch the ferry at 8.30am; rating: a moderate-to-hard walk on rough terrain; boat fare: €10 to be paid on the day; and duration: about 5 hours (return to Marfa early afternoon)

October 23: Siġġiewi and its surrounding countryside: This walk will include the Fawwara and Girgenti Heights.

Meeting point: Limestone Heritage; starting time: 9am; rating: moderate but will include one long steep uphill; duration: around 3 hours

October 30: Qammieħ: The group will walk close to the sea in the Rdum il-Qammiegħ part.

Meeting point: The Foresta 2000 sign, across the road from the new Għadira Bay car park; starting time: 9am; rating: moderate, with some steep inclines on rough ground; duration: 2.5 hours

For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org/.