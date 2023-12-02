Tomorrow, December 3: Dwejra walk (historic/scenic)

Starting from the Mġarr church parvis, the walk will proceed in the direction of Binġemma and continue along the Dwejra Lines, which have recently been signposted and waymarked by the Ramblers’ Association. Participants will enjoy scenic views along the way.

Meeting point: Mġarr parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate, with an initial steep incline

Duration: 3 to 3.5 hours

Wednesday, December 6: Żebbuġ – San Blas – Siġġiewi (cultural/scenic)

Rambling through the beautiful countryside towards San Blas church is a pleasure in itself. Then there will be a short uphill stretch to meander along the dry-walled country lanes passing below Laferla Cross towards Wied Ħesri, Ta’ Bordin Ridge, and Wied Baqqija on the way back to Żebbuġ.

Meeting point: Żebbuġ parish church

Starting time: 2pm

Rating: Easy with some inclines and stairs

Duration: 2.5 hours

Sunday, December 10: The outskirts of Mellieħa (panoramic)

A circular walk around the panoramic countryside of Mellieħa featuring picturesque coastal views. There will be a cultural stop of 20 to 30 minutes at the Tunnara Museum. Admission is against a €2 donation. The walk then resumes through Għajn Żejtuna, Imġiebaħ, Selmun, and back to the starting point.

Meeting point: Welbee’s Supermarket, Mellieħa (ex-Bellview)

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with some rough terrain

Duration: 3 to 3.5 hours approximately

Wednesday, December 13 (public holiday): Buskett (natural)

The entire mini-forest will be explored.

Meeting point: Covered car park in Buskett

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to hard (rough terrain)

Duration: 3.5 hours approximately

Sunday, December 17: Wied is-Sewda (natural)

A walk through one of Malta’s internal valleys that is surrounded on every side by old and new urban development. The depth of the valley and its rich vegetation gives the mistaken impression that urbanisation has been kept at bay.

(This walk is being organised in conjunction with the walking group Leisure Ventures.)

Meeting point: Żebbuġ roundabout, near St Dorothy’s Convent school

Starting time: 9.30am

Rating: Easy

Duration: 2.5 hours

Sunday, December 30: Merry-go-around Valletta bastions (cultural/panoramic)

A cultural stroll along the capital city’s magnificent fortifications on the water’s edge of Grand Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour, providing splendid views of both harbours.

Meeting point: Tritons Fountain

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Easy

Duration: 3 hours

One of the gardens beneath the Valletta bastions.

For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.