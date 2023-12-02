Tomorrow, December 3: Dwejra walk (historic/scenic)
Starting from the Mġarr church parvis, the walk will proceed in the direction of Binġemma and continue along the Dwejra Lines, which have recently been signposted and waymarked by the Ramblers’ Association. Participants will enjoy scenic views along the way.
Meeting point: Mġarr parish church
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Moderate, with an initial steep incline
Duration: 3 to 3.5 hours
Wednesday, December 6: Żebbuġ – San Blas – Siġġiewi (cultural/scenic)
Rambling through the beautiful countryside towards San Blas church is a pleasure in itself. Then there will be a short uphill stretch to meander along the dry-walled country lanes passing below Laferla Cross towards Wied Ħesri, Ta’ Bordin Ridge, and Wied Baqqija on the way back to Żebbuġ.
Meeting point: Żebbuġ parish church
Starting time: 2pm
Rating: Easy with some inclines and stairs
Duration: 2.5 hours
Sunday, December 10: The outskirts of Mellieħa (panoramic)
A circular walk around the panoramic countryside of Mellieħa featuring picturesque coastal views. There will be a cultural stop of 20 to 30 minutes at the Tunnara Museum. Admission is against a €2 donation. The walk then resumes through Għajn Żejtuna, Imġiebaħ, Selmun, and back to the starting point.
Meeting point: Welbee’s Supermarket, Mellieħa (ex-Bellview)
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Moderate with some rough terrain
Duration: 3 to 3.5 hours approximately
Wednesday, December 13 (public holiday): Buskett (natural)
The entire mini-forest will be explored.
Meeting point: Covered car park in Buskett
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Moderate to hard (rough terrain)
Duration: 3.5 hours approximately
Sunday, December 17: Wied is-Sewda (natural)
A walk through one of Malta’s internal valleys that is surrounded on every side by old and new urban development. The depth of the valley and its rich vegetation gives the mistaken impression that urbanisation has been kept at bay.
(This walk is being organised in conjunction with the walking group Leisure Ventures.)
Meeting point: Żebbuġ roundabout, near St Dorothy’s Convent school
Starting time: 9.30am
Rating: Easy
Duration: 2.5 hours
Sunday, December 30: Merry-go-around Valletta bastions (cultural/panoramic)
A cultural stroll along the capital city’s magnificent fortifications on the water’s edge of Grand Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour, providing splendid views of both harbours.
Meeting point: Tritons Fountain
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Easy
Duration: 3 hours
For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.