The Ramblers’ Association of Malta recently announced its programme of walks for the month of November.
Saturday, November 4: Żebbuġ, Tal-Virtù, San Blas, Siġġiewi − scenic
A long walk along lovely open countryside from Tal-Virtù, Knisja ta’ San Blas, all along meandering country lanes and the foothills below Buskett and Laferla Cross.
Meeting point: ex-Peridot Hall, Żebbuġ (bus no. 62 to Siġġiewi, bus stop – Qirda)
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Moderate with some steep inclines
Duration: 4 hours
Sunday, November 12: Burmarrad/Bidnija – scenic/cultural
A countryside ramble along the hills and valleys of Wardija and Bidnija.
Meeting point: near the KIABI outlet in Burmarrad
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Moderate with two sharp uphills
Duration: 2.5 to 3 hours
Sunday, November 19: Siġġiewi – cultural/scenic
A walk along the surrounding countryside of Siġġiewi that will include l-Għolja tas-Salib, Ġebel Ciantar, Fawwara and Tal-Providenza.
Meeting point: Limestone Heritage, Siġġiewi bypass
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Moderate with one hard uphill
Duration: 3.5 hours
Sunday, November 26: Żurrieq whereabouts − scenic
A highly scenic walk that starts at the heart of the Żurrieq parish with excellent views of Wied Babu, Blue Grotto, il-Munqar Cave and Wied Bassasa.
This walk is not suitable for people who are afraid of trekking near cliff edges in some parts of the walk.
Meeting point: Żurrieq parish church
Starting time: 9am
Rating: Moderate to difficult
Duration: 3.5 hours
For further details visit the Ramblers' Facebook page.