The Ramblers’ Association of Malta recently announced its programme of walks for the month of November.

Saturday, November 4: Żebbuġ, Tal-Virtù, San Blas, Siġġiewi − scenic

A long walk along lovely open countryside from Tal-Virtù, Knisja ta’ San Blas, all along meandering country lanes and the foothills below Buskett and Laferla Cross.

Meeting point: ex-Peridot Hall, Żebbuġ (bus no. 62 to Siġġiewi, bus stop – Qirda)

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with some steep inclines

Duration: 4 hours

 

Sunday, November 12: Burmarrad/Bidnija – scenic/cultural

A countryside ramble along the hills and valleys of Wardija and Bidnija.

Meeting point: near the KIABI outlet in Burmarrad

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with two sharp uphills

Duration: 2.5 to 3 hours

A scenic/cultural walk around the countryside of Burmarrad and Bidnija will be held on Sunday, November 12. Photo shows a 180&deg; view of St Paul&rsquo;s Bay from Wardija.A scenic/cultural walk around the countryside of Burmarrad and Bidnija will be held on Sunday, November 12. Photo shows a 180° view of St Paul’s Bay from Wardija.

Sunday, November 19: Siġġiewi – cultural/scenic

A walk along the surrounding countryside of Siġġiewi that will include l-Għolja tas-Salib, Ġebel Ciantar, Fawwara and Tal-Providenza.

Meeting point: Limestone Heritage, Siġġiewi bypass

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with one hard uphill

Duration: 3.5 hours

A cultural/scenic walk in the countryside around Siġġiewi on Sunday, November 19, will include a visit to the Bronze Age site at Fawwara.A cultural/scenic walk in the countryside around Siġġiewi on Sunday, November 19, will include a visit to the Bronze Age site at Fawwara.

Sunday, November 26: Żurrieq whereabouts − scenic

A highly scenic walk that starts at the heart of the Żurrieq parish with excellent views of Wied Babu, Blue Grotto, il-Munqar Cave and Wied Bassasa.

This walk is not suitable for people who are afraid of trekking near cliff edges in some parts of the walk.

Meeting point: Żurrieq parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to difficult

Duration: 3.5 hours

 

For further details visit the Ramblers' Facebook page.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.