The Ramblers’ Association of Malta recently announced its programme of walks for the month of November.

Saturday, November 4: Żebbuġ, Tal-Virtù, San Blas, Siġġiewi − scenic

A long walk along lovely open countryside from Tal-Virtù, Knisja ta’ San Blas, all along meandering country lanes and the foothills below Buskett and Laferla Cross.

Meeting point: ex-Peridot Hall, Żebbuġ (bus no. 62 to Siġġiewi, bus stop – Qirda)

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with some steep inclines

Duration: 4 hours

Sunday, November 12: Burmarrad/Bidnija – scenic/cultural

A countryside ramble along the hills and valleys of Wardija and Bidnija.

Meeting point: near the KIABI outlet in Burmarrad

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with two sharp uphills

Duration: 2.5 to 3 hours

A scenic/cultural walk around the countryside of Burmarrad and Bidnija will be held on Sunday, November 12. Photo shows a 180° view of St Paul’s Bay from Wardija.

Sunday, November 19: Siġġiewi – cultural/scenic

A walk along the surrounding countryside of Siġġiewi that will include l-Għolja tas-Salib, Ġebel Ciantar, Fawwara and Tal-Providenza.

Meeting point: Limestone Heritage, Siġġiewi bypass

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with one hard uphill

Duration: 3.5 hours

A cultural/scenic walk in the countryside around Siġġiewi on Sunday, November 19, will include a visit to the Bronze Age site at Fawwara.

Sunday, November 26: Żurrieq whereabouts − scenic

A highly scenic walk that starts at the heart of the Żurrieq parish with excellent views of Wied Babu, Blue Grotto, il-Munqar Cave and Wied Bassasa.

This walk is not suitable for people who are afraid of trekking near cliff edges in some parts of the walk.

Meeting point: Żurrieq parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to difficult

Duration: 3.5 hours

For further details visit the Ramblers' Facebook page.