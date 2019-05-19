The Ramblers’ Association has launched a programme of summer activities comprising sunset walking, moonlight walking and water walking. Everyone is invited to join but every participant is free to walk or stop at their discretion and are solely responsible for their safety.

Tomorrow: Moonlight walk

The country lanes to Lunzjata Valley, cooler at this time, will be taken in the direction of Ħażrun Valley towards Dingli Cliffs. On arrival at dusk, the rising full moon over the horizon will offer a spectacle with its reflection on the waters. The return journey will be past St Catherine’s chapel and Villa Psaigon.

Meeting place: St Dominic’s Priory, Rabat; time: 8pm; duration: about three hours, including stops to view the full moon rising; rating: moderate. For more information, call 9949 7080 or visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.