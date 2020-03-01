I recently read about the fascinating psychology behind why nature is so healing together with a friendly reminder to get outdoors this coming spring season.

We may all intuitively know and feel that time spent outside is beneficial. But researchers have started to scientifically work out what makes nature so healing to humans and how we can incorporate those healing benefits in our everyday lives.

Specifically, it all revolves around the emotion of awe. Awe occurs when we encounter an expansive and unexpected stimulus, a ‘perceived vastness’ that challenges our understanding of the world. Research shows that awe is the only emotion directly associated with nature, and about 75 per cent of the time, awe is inspired by nature.

Furthermore, the emotion of awe evokes other positive responses, such as happiness, harmony and contentment, leading people to act in a more friendly and ethical way, turning away concern from the self toward all else.

Researchers also maintain that awe is a skill we can cultivate. We can enjoy awe-inspiring experiences in our daily lives, like appreciating the majestic tree on the way home, taking in the starlit sky while walking the dog at night, listening to smooth waves lapping the sandy beach or watching high, soaring waves breaking into foam or just watching children enjoy the outdoors.

Ramblers venturing into the depths of Wied Qirda.

Getting outdoors improves mental, physical and social health. Through its activities the Ramblers’ Association seeks to create opportunities for everyone to experience the transformative power of the outdoors. It works towards a just, equitable and sustainable future where all can benefit from a healthy, thriving planet and a direct connection to nature.

But to achieve this aim, government recognition is essential. In Malta today there are serious challenges ahead: a warming climate, unprecedented levels of pollution, successive administrations being grossly insensitive to the natural environment, and lately, powerful special interests undermining basic protections.

For this reason the Ramblers’ Association supports and takes part in environmental initiatives against non-sustainable development, and aspires to bring about a more unified and effective environmental apolitical movement.

Alex Vella is committee member, Ramblers’ Association of Malta.

March walks

All walks during March start at 9am on Sundays and at 2pm on Wednesdays.

Today: Delli and Majjiesa cliffs (scenic)

A rough ramble on the wild boulder scree beneath Majjistral Park, suitable only for experienced, tough ramblers.

Meeting point: Golden Bay upper car park.

Duration: Four hours.

Grading: Hard.

Wednesday, March 4: Siġġiewi (Cultural)

Interesting quaint sites within the old village, often inappreciably passed over, will be highlighted and brought to the fore.

Meeting point: Limestone Heritage, Siġġiewi bypass.

Duration: Three hours.

Grading: Easy.

Next Sunday, March 8: Marsascala, Munxar, St Peter’s Pool (scenic)

The low coastline from Marsascala to St Thomas Bay, and the high cliffs of Munxar and St Peter’s Pool will make the walk a memorable one, especially if the weather is fine.

Meeting point: Marsascala parish church.

Duration: Three to four hours.

Grading: Moderate.

Sunday, March 15: Mġiebaħ and Xemxija bays (scenic and historical)

Nature takes pride of place as the hues from the garigue of Mġiebaħ and the coastal slopes of Mistra and Xemxija will undoubtedly fill the lungs of ramblers. But the stroll comes across such historical sites like Selmun Palace, the old beehives, Fort Campbell, St Paul’s Islands and the Mistra Bay battery. Meeting point: Selmun Palace.

Duration: Three to four hours.

Rating: Moderate to hard.

Wednesday, March 18: St Thomas Bay/Munxar (scenic)

An easy stroll along coastal routes and country lanes will provide sea as well as rural views.

Meeting point: St Thomas Bay car park.

Duration: Three hours.

Grading: Easy.

Sunday, March 22: Valleys around Qormi (nature)

Wied il-Kbir is a combination of smaller valleys – Wied iċ-Ċawsli, tal-Ħandaq, Għar Ħanzir, tal-Ingliża and Wied Qirda. The walk through these will then cross over to tal-Ħlas Chapel and to Wied is-Sewda.

Meeting point: Marsa park and ride.

Duration: Three hours.

Grading: Easy to moderate.

Friday, March 27, to Sunday, March 30: Gozo Weekend

The Ramblers enjoy a weekend in a Gozo hotel to walk to their hearts’ delight and spend some quality time together.

Everyone is invited to join but every participant is free to walk or stop at his/her discretion and is solely responsible for his/her safety. For more information, visit the links below.

www.ramblersmalta.org

www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta