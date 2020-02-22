The Ramblers’ Association is organising a moderately hard three-hour walk tomorrow morning to Buskett and surrounding area. The itinerary will take in Għar il-Kbir, Clapham Junction and the panoramic high coastline. All are welcome but those joining accept responsibility for any loss, damage or injury they may incur during the walk. Participants may choose to stop walking at any stage they deem fit according to their ability. The meeting point is the covered car park in Buskett Gardens at 9am. For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta .

