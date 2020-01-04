The Ramblers’ Association is tomorrow organising a moderate four-hour-long walk in the Mtarfa countryside.

The walk starts at 9am at the Għajn Water Conservation on the road leading from the Domus Romana, Rabat, to Fiddien Valley.

Besides the natural and scenic views, there will be an interesting visit to the underground hospital used during World War II and converted for use during the Cold War.

Great care is taken when planning the trail but participants are ultimately responsible for their own responsibility, and they may choose to stop walking at any stage they deem fit according to their abilities.

While everyone is invited to join, those who do are solely responsible for any loss, damage or injury they may incur during the walk.

For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.