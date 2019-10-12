The Ramblers’ Association is organising an easy three-hour walk on Sunday starting from the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija and then proceeding on to the quaint village of Gudja using country pathways. This walk will start at 9am from the garden. Everyone is invited to join. Participants are free to walk or stop at their discretion and are responsible for their own safety. For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta
