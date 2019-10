The Ramblers’ Association is organising an easy three-hour walk on Sunday starting from the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija and then proceeding on to the quaint village of Gudja using country pathways. This walk will start at 9am from the garden. Everyone is invited to join. Participants are free to walk or stop at their discretion and are responsible for their own safety. For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.