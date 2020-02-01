The Ramblers’ Association of Malta recently announced its programme of walks covering the winter season until March.

With the chilly weather encouraging brisk walking, keen lovers of the outside greet the schedule with excitement, as evidenced by their preparedness and numbers converging at the meeting points.

The full winter programme of walks may be accessed on the association’s website and anyone who wishes to sample the walks may join any one of them. However, it is important that those deciding to join walks for the first time act prudently, and start with a walk that is graded easy if they are not certain they can take the moderate or harder walks.

Today’s walk in Gozo will be scenic and cultural. This moderate to easy walk of some four hours will start at the Mġarr terminal at 9am and head east towards Ħondoq. Participants will see some spectacular scenes and coastal defensive works from the Knights period.

