Spring is in the air, and March is the month for the reawakening of nature, when the bare branches on trees and bushes start budding with new life. Already, the few almond trees scattered in the Maltese countryside announce the splendor of Spring by putting on a snow-white mantle of fragrant radiance.

Opportunely, the walks planned by the Ramblers’ Association of Malta during March target mainly the north of the Maltese islands where open spaces and rustic agricultural stretches are more copious, although marred intermittently with offending structures, very often illegal or of dubious licence.

Sunday, March 5: Mellieħa: A route that skirts the village of Mellieħa and Selmun, starting down from the renowned Ġnien Ingraw (aka Calypso’s shrine) to the shoreline at Għadira and thence to Ras il-Griebeg, Mġiebaħ Bay and Selmun – a panoramic treat for the eyes.

Meeting point: Mellieħa parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

Ramblers at Wied il-Faħam

Sunday, March 12: Għargħur: This ramble passes through a number of rocky valleys below Għargħur and Madliena, including Wied il-Faħam, Wied Anġlu and Wied id-Dies, noted for their numerous caves.

Meeting point: Near the roundabout at the top of it-Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu, Naxxar.

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to hard

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

Wednesday, March 15: The Dingli countryside: The farming area at Dingli Cliffs is very fertile, a gem, typical of Maltese traditional rustic milieu, including citrus orchards in Wied Ħażrun and Mixjet ir-Raħli, en route to Dingli.

Meeting point: Dingli Cliffs near the Bobbyland Restaurant.

Starting time: 2pm

Rating: Easy

Duration: Approximately 3 hours

Sunday, March 19: Way north of Naxxar: This interesting and varied route, noted for its natural, historical and cultural content, starts from Birguma via the Naxxar Gap in the Victoria Lines, down to Wied il-Għasel, Magħtab and Salini. It is replete with features like a pill box, cart ruts, quaint chapels, a coastal tower, salt pans and nature park, catacombs and more.

Meeting point: Road leading to Birguma near the T'Alla u Ommu roundabout

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with a sharp incline

Duration: 3 to 3.5 hours

Ramblers at Wied il-Għasri, Gozo

Sunday, March 26: Gozo: From the old village of San Lawrenz, the trail heads down to Għajn Għabdun, San Raflu and then to Ras il-Wardija. It will continue along the west coast to Dwejra Bay.

Transport will be provided from the ferry at Mġarr Harbour, Gozo, to the starting point at San Lawrenz and back from Dwejra to the ferry. Anyone interested in taking part in this walk needs to book by March 21 by sending an e-mail to events@ramblersmalta.org and pay €4 in advance via Revolut or BOV on 79637359. An e-mail will be sent closer to the date.

Meeting point: Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz

Starting time: 9:15am

Rating: Medium to hard

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

http://www.ramblersmalta.org/

http://www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta