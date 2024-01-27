Chelsea have signed Levante striker Mayra Ramirez for a British record fee in a move that could yet break the world record for a women’s football transfer.

Spanish club Levante said they would receive 450,000 euros (£385,000) for the Colombia forward, plus up to 50,000 euros (£44,446) in add-ons.

Ramirez has scored six times in seven games for Levante this season.

The 24-year-old becomes the most expensive player in the history of British women’s football, surpassing Jill Roord, who joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg for a fee of more than £300,000 in 2023.

