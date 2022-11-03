The Eco School committee of Gozo College Rabat Primary School recently organised a plastic clean-up at Ramla Bay.

The activity involved students, educators and parents, who removed plastic litter, including thousands of small pieces which end up into the sea or get embedded into the surrounding soil.

Participants were enlightened how small plastic pieces can become harmful to wildlife. Animals are killed by plastics every year, from birds to fish to other marine organisms. Nearly every species of seabird eats plastics.

Plastic breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces with the consequence that plastic microfibers are found in drinking water systems and drifting through the air.

The activity was part of a series of clean-ups organised by schools as part of the ERASMUS+ project ‘Stop Marine Litter’.