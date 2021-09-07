Potential negative impacts of the proposed Ramla Bay Resort development include changes to the views from the surroundings, according to an Environmental Impact Assessment report.

The new 400-room hotel in Marfa is slated to replace the older property with three large blocks.

The report says views will be impacted from Triq il-Marfa to the west of the site, from the Gozo ferry, the Comino ferry jetty at Marfa and from Comino itself, as well as from Ramlet il-Qortin.

The proposal is currently undergoing a screening process. Not yet a complete application, the details could be altered drastically, and it may also never reach the full-application stage, according to the Planning Authority case details.

As things stand, PA 02943/19 proposes the demolition of the existing property, excavation and construction of the new hotel, which would include a gym, diving centre and water sports facilities, retail outlets, bars and restaurants, an indoor and outdoor pool, a parking area and multipurpose halls.

Three new blocks to replace the old Ramla Bay Resort in Mtarfa.

This will be the second phase of redevelopment of the resort in its entirety, following the first that was undertaken in 2016. The second phase involves the redevelopment of all the remaining, older elements of the resort, contained within the existing boundary of the complex, the EIA explains.

Other impacts identified during the assessment related to the geo-environment, arising from the excavation, and the building over of land that would affect the water cycle.

Following a scoping exercise, the potential impact of concern was considered the disturbance to seabirds due to light pollution, the development being located close to an area that experiences this activity.

But considering the hotel is already operational and has been for decades and that significant impacts on seabirds have not been recorded at Marfa, the EIA finds that the development is unlikely to result in significant effects, as long as light pollution is not increased.

This can be mitigated through the development of a “carefully planned and ecologically relevant lighting plan”, the EIA suggests.

To minimise potential light pollution impacts, the scheme should develop its lighting plan in accordance with Birdlife’s Guidelines for Ecologically Responsible Lighting, the EIA suggests.

Grade 3 protection recommended

In terms of cultural heritage, the consultants consider that the existing Ramla Bay Hotel merits a Grade 3 level of protection, the EIA points out.

It is unlikely that its construction and operation will cause any physical damage to the nearest cultural heritage feature – the Grade 1 scheduled Ir-Ramla tal-Bir Redoubt.

Given that the site has already be extensively developed, unrecorded archaeological artefacts of any significance are unlikely too.

Nevertheless, the potential impacts on cultural heritage from possible loss of, or damage to, unrecorded archaeological artefacts during excavation was noted, although the extent of this was uncertain.

According to the EIA, the impact of the development on the landscape character is considered of none to moderate significance.

The impact of moderate significance refers to the change in the Coastal Stretch Character Area, identified as a large change on a Local Landscape Tract (Predominantly Developed Coast) of high sensitivity.

The lower-lying, existing structure will be replaced with the more modern and more domineering development in the landscape.

An aerial shot of the proposed new hotel.

The report, which has been submitted to the Environment & Resources Authority, describes the predicted impact of the scheme in relation to geo-environment, terrestrial ecology, cultural heritage, landscape and visual amenity, and noise emissions.

Anyone wanting to make submissions on environmental matters may write to the ERA by October 6.