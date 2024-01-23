Ramona Frendo, who serves as a judge on the General Court of the European Union, is being nominated by the government as Malta's representative on the European Court of Justice.

The nomination follows a public call issued in October last year and a selection process, after which the selection committee recommended Frendo for the post, the Justice Ministry said.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard congratulated Frendo and said he was confident that her experience in the general court would serve her in good stead and she would also be a worthy representative of Malta.

Ramona Frendo graduated as a lawyer 26 years ago, her experience covering civil, insurance, industrial, family and criminal law, as well as consultancy and drafting services to commercial entities and public authorities.

She served as a member on the Justice Reform Commission 2013, responsible for a critical and comprehensive analysis of procedural and substantive law.

She also served as chair of the Visa Working Party during the Maltese Presidency of the Council in 2017 and was nominated to the EU General Court in 2018.

Dr Frendo endorsed the Labour Party in the 2013 general election and appeared on the PL's billboards.

She will take up her post in October, subject to approval by EU organs. She succeeds Peter J. Xuereb who served as judge on the court for six years. He too previously served on the European Union's General Court.