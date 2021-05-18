Ramon Gusman is no longer the president of Marsa FC.

During Tuesday’s MFA Council meeting, it was announced that Gusman had resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Gusman’s departure from Marsa FC is a bitter blow for the ambitious Challenge League club but it is understood that came about after the club’s failure to be awarded promotion to the Premier League.

The Marsa FC supremo had been an inspirational figure behind the club’s transformation which had seen him help the club win promotion from Division Two last season.

