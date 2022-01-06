San Ġwann FC have named Ramon Zammit as their new first-team coach.

The Saints have been looking to appoint a new coach following the departure of Jean Paul Desira who left the club and has now moved to Mġarr United.

Zammit has put pen to paper until the end of the season with an option to extend it further.

Zammit will be assisted by Xavier Saliba and Etienne Vella who in the past few weeks were in charge of the first team in an interim role.

“The Committee has decided to appoint senior team head coach, Mr Ramon Zammit,” San Ġwann FC said in a statement.

