Lawyer and television presenter Ramona Attard has been confirmed as the Labour Party’s new president, succeeding Daniel Micallef who is uncontested for the Deputy leader for party affairs position.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the party said the party’s National Executive had met and had unanimously approved all the uncontested posts, including that of vice-president, which went to Louis Gatt, William Lewis as organising secretary and Marc Vella Bonnici as international secretary.

Attard is a former ONE journalist and more recently a member on the secretariats of ministers Manuel Mallia, Carmelo Abela and then prime minister Joseph Muscat.

She was also appointed a member of the Planning Appeals Board but resigned before throwing her name into the hat for the post of party president.