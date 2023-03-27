Ramona Azzopardi (picture), partner and head of tax at WH Partners, has been elected to the executive board of Ally Law and is now one of its vice presidents.

Ally Law is a global network of law firms bringing together 80 independent member firms and over 2300 professionals. It operates in 45 countries. WH Partners is Ally Law’s exclusive Malta member.

As a vice president of Ally Law, Azzopardi will act as regional liaison, will continue to lead Ally Law’s tax committee and will work closely with other board members to advance the organisation’s goals and objectives.

She said: “I am very pleased with my election to this post. It will be a great opportunity to stimulate further cooperation between Ally Law’s members around the world. I am looking forward to giving it my all.”

Azzopardi is recognised as a leading taxation lawyer in Malta, having in-depth expertise in both direct and indirect taxation.

The World Tax 2022 guide describes her as “highly regarded” and she is ranked by the prestigious Chambers Europe 2023 guide. She is also recommended in The Legal 500 EMEA 2022 edition for her private client practice area in Malta, with WH Partners earning a Tier 1 ranking.

Azzopardi is Malta’s national reporter for the International Bar Association’s Taxes Committee.

She is a council member of the Malta Institute of Taxation, a member of the Chamber of Advocates and the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners where she also serves as a member on the taxation sub-committee.

Azzopardi is frequently invited to address tax conferences and has contributed to a number of international tax publications.