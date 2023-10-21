Sergio Ramos has not played against Real Madrid since 2005 but on Saturday, his Sevilla team welcome the Spanish league leaders to the Sanchez-Pizjuan for a reunion.

New Sevilla coach Diego Alonso faces a stern test in his first game at the helm and in experienced veteran centre-back Ramos he has a player who can offer plenty of insight into Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side.

Ramos controversially left Seville for the Spanish capital at the age of 19, which some fans have never forgotten, even though the majority welcomed him back with open arms this summer.

“We believe that the mere proposal of this signing was already a lack of respect for the values that have made us great… and for the thousands of Sevilla fans who have suffered the scorn of this player in the past,” wrote Sevilla ultras group Biris Norte in an open letter.

