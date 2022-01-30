Paris Saint-Germain’s veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has suffered yet another calf injury and will miss Monday’s cup clash with Nice.

PSG said they were unsure how long Ramos would be sidelined or if they expected him to be fit for the visit of his old employer Real Madrid on February 15.

Ramos joined PSG in July after winning the Champions League four times with Real Madrid.

“We’ll have to see how it goes day by day,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Sunday at a press conference ahead of the last-16 cup tie with Nice.

