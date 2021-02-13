SANTA LUCIA 7

Zerafa 5; Rosero 14, 55, 88

Caseres 48; Alan 49; Pulis 80

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

Santa Lucia

M. Montfort-6 (84 C. Farrugia), T. Tabone Desira-6, A. Prates-6, C. Edafe-6.5, K. Correa-6, A. Magri Overend-6 (68 M. Camilleri), N. Pulis-7 (84 J. Vella Critien), Alan-7.5, K. Rosero-7, J. Zerafa-6 (68 K. Xuereb), A. Caseres-6.5 (56 R. Tachikawa)

Tarxien Rainbows

J. Borg-4, C. Conceicao-4, E. Zarate Bilbao-5 (81 K. Attard), V. Plut-4, J. Debono-4, L. Ferreira-4 (61 M. Spiteri), E. Rosando-4, I. Paz-4 (61 D. Falzon), K. Gatt-4 (89 C. Zahra), M. Tabone-4, C. Escobar-4.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha

Yellow cards: Uzeh, Magri Overend, Rosando.

BOV player of the match: Kevin Ante Rosero (Sta Lucia).

Sta Lucia strolled to victory with Kevin Ante Rosero destroying Tarxien with a highly impressive hat-trick.

Oliver Spiteri’s side soon took control of the game as Tarxien failed to muster any sort of resistance

A fluke goal from Jamie Zerafa opening the scoring after just five minutes when his cross-turned-shot looped in over Tarxien goalkeeper Jurgen Borg.

The Saints continued to create the better opportunities, with Alan twice forcing Borg into action.

