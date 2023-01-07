BIRKIRKARA 5

Alves 18, Cabrera 21 pen 24

Attard 29, Mbong 66

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 0

BIRKIRKARA

G.Nava-6, O.Iorio-6 (46 N. Micallef-5.5), E. Pepe-6 (62 M. Gambin), A. Alves-7 (74 K. Tulimieri), Y. Yankam-6, P. Mbong-6 (72 D. Ribeiro), K. Zammit-6, C. Attard-7, E. Cabrera-6.5 (72 J.P. Farrugia), S. Zibo-5.5, A. Coppola-6.

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

J. Azzopardi-4, H. Motta-4, S. Bugeja-5 (70 Wilker), L. Almeida-5, C. Lokoli Ngoy-4, R. Sanchez-5, R. Vella-4 (40 T. Bartolo-5), Jeferson-5 (70 J. Sciberras), A. Soto Maldonado-4 (40 A. Mizzi-4), S. Miloskovic-4 (40 S. Jankovic-5), J. Gesualdi-4.

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards Almeida, Motta.

BOV man of the match: Alex Alves (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara rediscovered their scoring touch to return to winning ways with a comfortable win over lowly Żebbuġ Rangers.

The Stripes have now climbed to third place, just one behind second-placed Gżira United

Osvaldo Iorio took up a midfield position on the right side of the central station occupied by Yannick Yankam as Simon Zibo offered cover to the defence.

This tactical switch allowed Cain Attard to return to the right flank and Kurt Zammit filled in at left-back.

