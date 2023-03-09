Leaders Birkirkara made little work of rivals Mġarr United to beat them 3-0 and extend their lead at the top of the Assikura Women’s League to nine points.

Swieqi United, who are second in the standings, are serving a bye and will return in next week’s action.

The Stripes profited from the Owls’ absence this week and cruised to their 83rd consecutive positive result in the domestic league with another commanding showing.

More details on SportsDesk.