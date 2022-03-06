SIRENS 0

FLORIANA 3

Reid 37; Ciolacu 44, 56

SIRENS

J. Debono-6, H. Motta-6 (63 B. Gavrila), M. Lomis-6 (75 A. Effiong), D. Albanese-6.5 (63 J. Walker), A. Borg-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6.5, A. Cini-6, C. Riascos-6, D. Jackson-5.5 (81 C. Flores), V. Vieira-6.5, R. Neto-6.5.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6.5, A. Magri Overend-6, C. Rutjens-6, Z. Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-6 (66 M. Garcia), K. Reid-6.5 (66 E. Rebenja), A. Ciolacu-7 (85 M. Micallef), B. Paiber-6.5, A. Vella-6 (66 A. Garzia), E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-7 (76 K. Keqi).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Cassar, Rebenja, Riascos.

BOV Player of the match: Andrei Ciolacu (Floriana).

Floriana moved back on top the BOV Premier League table thanks to a fine 3-0 win over Sirens.

The Greens found it difficult to penetrate in the early stages but once they managed to take the lead, they never looked back, adding another two goals to register a comfortable win.

Following this defeat, Sirens remain sixth but have to wait for another week to know whether they would make it to the top six as they lie just one point ahead of Gudja United and two ahead of Valletta and Mosta with one match to go.

The Greens went in search of an early goal and after nine minutes Andrea Ciolacu headed over from an Andreas Vella cross.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta