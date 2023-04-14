MARSAXLOKK 1

Vella 87

FLORIANA 5

Cassar 27; Trillo 32

Arias 38, Busuttil 45 pen; 52

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-4, C. Edafe-4, A. Attard-5, P. Xuereb-5 (76 T. Vella), P.P. Sammut-4 (56 S. Ferraris-5), D. Mifsud-4 (56 V. Sanago-4), J. Aguilar-4, R. Scicluna-5, F. Moracci-4, D. Vukovic-4 (86 K. Dimech), D. Aguis-4.

FLORIANA

R. Cutajar-6, A. Magri Overand-6, O. El Hasni-6 (86 E. Micallef), Z. Cassar-6 (86 C. Buttigieg), M. Veselji-7, J. Arias-6.5, O. Spiteri-6, L. Accarino-6 (86 R. Formosa), L. Trillo-6 (65 K. Reid), E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-7 (73 A. Melunovic).

Referee: Ezekiel Barbara.

Yellow cards: Drobnjak, Ferraris.

BOV player of the match: Jan Busuttil (Floriana).

Four first-half goals helped Floriana to only their fourth win of the year after outclassing Marsaxlokk at the Centenary Stadium.

Jan Busuttil, who had not scored since the beginning of October in a 1-1 draw against Mosta, struck twice at both ends of half-time including one from the penalty spot, after he had supplied the ball for Lorenzo Trillo’s finish. And the other goals came from Zachary Cassar and José Ulises Arias.

