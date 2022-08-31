The Malta waterpolo national team found the going tough against gold medal favourites Greece as they suffered a 25-6 defeat in their second outing at the European Championships in Split on Wednesday.

The Greeks side, who last year reached the final at the Tokyo Olympics, as expected proved too strong for the Maltese outfit and built their victory on a strong start to the match which saw them score 14 goals in the opening session to quickly wrap up the victory.

The Maltese side, on the other hand, recovered from a difficult start and started to come out more in the final two sessions with skipper Matthew Zammit again standing out with a hat-trick with the other goals coming from Ben Plumpton, James Gambin and Jeremy Abela.

