GŻIRA UNITED 4

Maia 1, 17

Beye 56og; Muscat 89

FLORIANA 1

Arab 67

Gżira United

J. Haber-7, G. Bohrer-6, Steve Borg-6 (90 K. Pulo), N. Muscat-5.5, M.Davis-6.5, N. Portelli-6, Maxuell-7 (63 B. Atajic-), J. Mendoza-5.5, R. Correa-7.5, Sacha Borg-5.5, Jefferson-6 (74 C. Borg).

Floriana

I. Akpan-5, M. Beye-4, D. Venancio-6, N- Leone-5, K. Keqi-5 (66 S. Arab-6), J. Arias-6, B. Paiber-5 (66 J. Busuttil-4) , M. Garcia-5 (80 D. Agius), A. Cini-4, F. Cheveresan-5.5, R. Camenzuli-5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Correia, Paiber, Mendoza, Garcia, Atajic.

Player of the match: Maxuell Maia (Gżira United).

Gżira rekindled their hopes of a title push with an impressive display of football which sent Floriana crashing to a heavy defeat.

With the win, the Maroons have now joined Sliema Wanderers in third place on 28 points, but are still six adrift of leaders Ħamrun Spartans and four behind second-placed Hibernians.

The result could inflict deep and last scars in the Floriana ranks, not so,much for the manner in which they succumbed to their opponents’ shelling as to the repercussions there could be if the Greens fail to regenerate the spirit expected from a team defending the title.

