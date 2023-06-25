MALTA 22

BULGARIA 4

(4-0, 9-1, 3-0, 6-3)

The Malta national waterpolo team went on a rampage against Bulgaria in the last match of Group B of the 2023 European Championship qualifying round to clinch a fifth consecutive qualification to the tournament finals.

This result have further underlined the great progress our country has made in this sport.

The qualification was obtained with a largely rejuvenated Malta side, which did not lose its winning touch.

Apart from Stevie Camilleri and Matthew Zammit, both of whom have retired from national team duties, the team were also without the talismanic Jerome Gabarretta for the match against Bulgaria.

Malta gradually wore down their opponents mentally to end on top note after showing the visitors a clean pair of heels in the second session.

