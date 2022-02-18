Malta’s first commitment in Group C of the 2022 European Championship qualifying round turned out to be a stroll as Karl Izzo’s team disposed of Ireland as easily as the 28-4 scoreline indicates.

The hosts simply lived in another street as they kept piling the goals at regular intervals.

The disparity was so clear that eight of the 13-man squad put their name on the scorers’ list for Malta with Jake Muscat and Matthew Zammit each netting six goals followed by Ben Plumpton scoring five goals.

The result means that Malta have laid a strong claim to qualify from the four-team group which sees the top two book their place at the European Championship to be held this summer in Split.

It was a heartening display since it must be said that Malta’s squad included some promising but untried elements alongside the established pack.

