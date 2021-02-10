Sta Lucia outclass Floriana

FLORIANA 1

Keqi 81

STA LUCIA 3

Caseres 12

Ante Rosero 45, 62

Floriana

I. Akpan, E. Ruiz, N. Leone, K. Keqi, U. Arias (84 J. Busuttil), B. Paiber, J. Pisani, M. Garcia, A. Cini (46 J. Lumu), F. Cheveresan (69 R. Camenzuli), D. Agius.

Sta Lucia

M. Montfort, A. Prates, K. Correia, A. Magri Overend, N. Pulis, Alan (72 M. Camilleri), K. Ante Rosero (90 L McKay), V. Filho (73 T. Tabone Desira), A. Caseres (65 J. Zerafa), R. Tachikawa, K. Xuereb (90 A. Vella).

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Leone, Ruiz, Pulis.

Santa Lucia produced an efficient attacking display to knock Floriana out of the FA Trophy

Kevin Ante Rosero was once more the protagonist for the Saints as the Colombian forward grabbed a brace but one must also mention the contribution of Brazilian schemer Alan and forward Augusto Caseres who were a constant threat to the Floriana defence.

For Floriana it was another disappointing performance as theGreens lacked any kind of cutting edge upfront and that always left them chasing their opponents.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta