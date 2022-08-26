PIETÀ HOTSPURS 0

VALLETTA 6

Bevis 31; Dimech 40 pen.

Okpoveta 45; Pena Beltre 46

Sala 55; Nnomo 61

Pietà Hotspurs

D. Alampasu (15 R. Cini-4), S. Okoh-4, C. Bangura-4, I. Yasukaze-4, J. Ghio-5, T. Agius-5 (62 S. Mizzi-5), Y. Morita-5 (56 A. Schembri Wismayer-5), Z. Leonardi-5, G. Ogunbe-4, S. Camara-5 (62 A. Belibi-4), T. Yamaguchi-4.

Valletta

A. Guarnone-6, E. Ruiz-6, J. Borg-6, C. Gauci-6, S. Dimech-8 (73 I. Micallef), O. Akpoveta-7 (60 J.M. Nnomo-6.5), E. Pena Beltre-7 (68 S. Mackay), B. Kamdem-6 (68 J. Willy), B. Paiber-7, E. Sala-7, K. Bevis-7 (58 A. Zammit).

Referee Etienne Mangion.

Yellow cards Okoh, Ogunbe

BOV Player of the Match Shaun Dimech (Valletta).

Valletta scored three quick-fire goals in the first half to crush Pietà Hotspurs in a one-sided encounter at the Centenary Stadium.

The Citizens took some time to click into gear but once they surged ahead through Kilian Bevis there was no way back from the Hotspurs as the Lilywhites quickly wrapped up proceedings with two goals just before the break.

On the restart, the Hotspurs completely crumbled as Valletta added three more goals to complete the rout.

For Valletta, this was their first league win of the campaign after holding champions Hibernians in their league opener and no doubt coach Thane Micallef will be pleased to see his charges continue to grow in their performances.

Pieta Hotspurs were forced to make an early change on 15 minutes as goalkeeper Dele Alampasu picked up an injury and was replaced by Reeves Cini.

