A goalkeeping masterclass from Aaron Ramsdale helped Arsenal to a 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester on Saturday as the in-form Gunners climbed to the cusp of the top four.
Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe gave the visitors a comfortable first-half lead but only Ramsdale’s heroics denied the Foxes a sniff of a comeback at the King Power Stadium.
Mikel Arteta’s team extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games and moved fifth, level on 17 points with fourth-placed West Ham, and three ahead of Leicester, who drop to 10th.
Brendan Rodgers’ men had won their last four games in all competitions to recover from a slow start to the season.
