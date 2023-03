Aaron Ramsey believes a new generation of Wales players can forge their own success after Gareth Bale’s retirement.

Midfielder Ramsey is the new national captain, replacing former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward Bale, who called time on his career in January.

Bale, Wales’ record goal-scorer and most-capped player, was not the only senior star to quit international football after the World Cup in Qatar.

Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams also retired from Wales duty after a golden era that included a run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Wales manager Rob Page is ushering in a new era and Ramsey is confident there are enough emerging youngsters to keep his country in contention during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

“Gareth, Joe, Jonny, Gunts have been instrumental for us over the years and will forever be a part of Welsh history,” Nice midfielder Ramsey, 32, said on Monday.

“We will be forever grateful for what they brought to this team, this nation, and we’ll miss those players around the place.

“But football is forever changing and there’ll be opportunities for these younger players to step up and show what they’re capable of. Hopefully now we can create our own history.”

