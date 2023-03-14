Aaron Ramsey was named as the new Wales captain on Tuesday following the retirement of Gareth Bale, as the team prepare for their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 32-year-old, who has won 78 caps, will lead his country for the first time in matches against Croatia and Latvia later this month.

Former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Ramsey, who is currently at French side Nice, will spearhead a youthful 24-man squad named by Wales manager Rob Page on Tuesday.

“Aaron was the vice-captain behind Gareth and I see this as a natural progression,” said Page.

