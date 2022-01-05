Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is an “outgoing player” and could leave Juventus this month, the Turin giants’ coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal star Ramsey has fallen out of favour at Juve, featuring for less than 100 minutes in Serie A this season.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a possible return to the Gunners and moves to Premier League sides Everton and Saudi-backed Newcastle.

