Randolph Debattista has been re-appointed CEO of the Labour Party, a post he also held between 2017 and 2020.

The Labour Party announced his appointment on Tuesday, saying the incumbent. George Azzopardi, is to follow a different career.

Last week, the PL also announced that Debattista, a lawyer, is also set to be co-opted to parliament.

Debattista was part of the Labour communications team before 2013 and later worked in Malta's EU Representation in Brussels. He was also a member of the EU negotiation team for Brexit and more recently editor of the Labour Party's website The Journal

Prime Minister Robert Abela congratulated Debattista and thanked Azzopardi for his service.