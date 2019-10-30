Appundamenti, an original one-act play in Maltese written by Simone Spiteri, will be performed by Dù Theatre at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta, this weekend.

Can 10 minutes and a random meeting change a person’s life? This is what the play’s six characters – three men and three women – ask themselves when one, very normal morning, each waits at a bus stop.

But as the bus drives by, picks up and lets people off, these characters will be tempted with possibilities that life might never present again. Only on this particular day, during these particular 10 minutes, they decide to do something about it.

Appuntamenti, which won first prize in the National Francis Ebejer playwriting competition in 2009, is being re-staged to mark its 10th anniversary and also to launch a new publication of two of Spiteri’s most popular plays – Appuntamenti and Repubblika Immakulata, which premiered last March.

The cast inclues Kristjana Casha, Simone Spiteri, Michela Farrugia, Clint Chircop, Mark Mifsud and Jes Camilleri.

Appundamenti will be staged at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta, from Friday to Sunday at 8pm, with an extra show at 5.30pm on Sunday. It is rated 12+. Each performance will be followed by a free glass of wine and the opportunity to buy the book and have it signed by the author. The Splendid is not wheelchair accessible. For tickets, visit http://ticketline.com.mt/bookings/Shows.aspx?ProductionId=712.