Rangers beat Motherwell 2-0 at a wet and wild Fir Park on Sunday to return to within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Kieran Dowell started and finished the move for the opening goal in the fourth minute before fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

The game should have brought more goals, but in a wind-affected encounter the strikes proved enough for Philippe Clement’s men.

Rangers are now on 43 points after 18 games — two behind champions Celtic with a game in hand.

They face Ross County on Wednesday, with a crucial encounter at Celtic Park on December 30 looming large.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com