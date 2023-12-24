Rangers beat Motherwell 2-0 at a wet and wild Fir Park on Sunday to return to within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Kieran Dowell started and finished the move for the opening goal in the fourth minute before fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

The game should have brought more goals, but in a wind-affected encounter the strikes proved enough for Philippe Clement’s men.

Rangers are now on 43 points after 18 games — two behind champions Celtic with a game in hand.

They face Ross County on Wednesday, with a crucial encounter at Celtic Park on December 30 looming large.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.