Rangers assistant coach Craig McPherson is set to be investigated by the Scottish Football Association after appearing to headbutt Celtic manager Fran Alonso in an extraordinary conclusion to a women’s match between the bitter rivals.

In footage shown by Sky Sports after the finish of Monday’s Scottish Women’s Premier League fixture, McPherson seemed to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso’s head as the players were shaking hands.

The SFA will await the referee’s report but given the high-profile nature of the game — this was the first Scottish women’s game televised live by Sky Sports — an investigation now looks inevitable.

