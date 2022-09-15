Rangers defied UEFA by playing “God save the King” before being undone by a red card to James Sands in a 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Scottish club ignored a decision by European football’s governing body to reject their request to use the national anthem ahead of kick-off as the late Queen Elizabeth 11 was honoured by a giant fans’ display.

However, Rangers’ return to the Champions League after a 12-year absence is quickly turning into a nightmare on the field as a week on from losing their opening group game 4-0 to Ajax, Napoli ran riot against 10 men in the second half.

The game turned 10 minutes into the second period when USA international Sands was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Giovanni Simeone inside the area.

