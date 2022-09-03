Updated 12pm

Environmental rangers patrolling Majjistral Park have discovered poisoned sausages spread all across the nature park.

The “large amount” of sausages tainted with snail poison were noticed on Saturday morning by a dog owner.

Rangers suspect that the lethal concoction was spread at some point on Friday night or in the first hours of Saturday morning.

Snail poison is highly toxic and even small quantities can be lethal to animals. A 5kg dog can die if it ingests just a teaspoon of the poison.

Two separate dogs are understood to have ingested some of the poisoned sausages, but both were quickly examined by vets and were reportedly doing fine at the time of writing.

Other animals that call Majjistral Park home, from insects to hedgehogs and reptiles, were seen eating the poison.

In a notice on Facebook, the HPF Ranger Unit advised dog owners to keep their pets close by and remain alert if they visited the park in the coming days.

It also urged members of the public to get in touch if they noticed anything suspicious in the park between 6pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

The unit, which is responsible for patrolling the large Natura 2000 site in Malta’s west, said it would be reporting the crime to Mellieħa district police and the police’s environmental protection unit.

The crime recalls similar incidents reported in 2021, when sausages spiked with large screws were found in rural Gozo, and in 2020 when hunting lobby FKNK discovered sausages coated in rat poison in Miżieb and L-Aħrax woodlands.

Nobody was charged in connection with either of those incidents.