Rangers announced on Tuesday that top scorer Alfredo Morelos would be out for the rest of the Scottish Premiership season with a thigh injury that he picked up on international duty with Colombia.
The Scottish champions — facing an uphill task to hold on to their title — said the 25-year-old would return to training in pre-season.
“Following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Colombia, Alfredo Morelos has undergone surgery to his thigh,” said a statement from the Ibrox club.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us