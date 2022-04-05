Rangers announced on Tuesday that top scorer Alfredo Morelos would be out for the rest of the Scottish Premiership season with a thigh injury that he picked up on international duty with Colombia.

The Scottish champions — facing an uphill task to hold on to their title — said the 25-year-old would return to training in pre-season.

“Following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Colombia, Alfredo Morelos has undergone surgery to his thigh,” said a statement from the Ibrox club.

