Luuk de Jong scored a late equaliser as PSV Eindhoven secured a 2-2 draw at Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League play-off round tie on Tuesday.

The Dutch giants, aiming for revenge after defeat by Rangers at the same stage of the competition last season, twice pegged back their hosts to seal a repeat of the first-leg result from 12 months ago.

Last year, Rangers edged through with a 1-0 second-leg win in the Netherlands, but will need another surprise away win next week to book a return to the group stage after an entertaining clash at Ibrox.

“I don’t think they’ll underestimate us, but they’d better not,” Rangers manager Michael Beale told TNT Sports.

“This is a PSV team who haven’t been beaten since February and we nearly did (it) tonight.”

