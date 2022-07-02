Rangers goalkeeping legend Andy Goram, the only Scotsman to represent his country at football and cricket at full international level, has died of cancer aged 58, the Scottish club said on Saturday.

He had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in late May and had been given around six months to live by doctors after declining the chance of chemotherapy, which might have extended his life by an extra three months.

“Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu,” Goram told the Daily Record.

Goram made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998 having been signed for £1 million from Hibernian.

