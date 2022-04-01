Rangers top scorer Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out for Sunday’s clash against Celtic with fears the Colombian could miss the rest of the season.

Morelos, who has scored 19 times for the Scottish champions this season, was sent home early from international duty due to a muscle problem.

He is now a major doubt for both legs of Rangers’ Europa League quarter-final against Braga and another meeting with Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 17.

